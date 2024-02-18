‘Heavy fire’ breaks out in Montgomery County, 7 displaced

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (DC News Now) — A two-alarm fire displaced seven people in Rockville on Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to “heavy fire conditions” in the 1200 block of Treasure Oak Ct., according to a post from Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for the department.

By 2 p.m., the fire had been knocked down and no injuries were reported. Two adults and five kids, however, were displaced.

Piringer said that the fire likely started in the garage, causing significant damage to the structure and several cars.

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene.

