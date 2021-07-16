Heavy floods hit Western Europe, at least 126 dead, more missing

At least 126 people have died and dozens of people were missing Thursday in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP Top Stories July 16 A

    Here's the latest for Friday July 16th: Los Angeles County bringing back indoor mask mandate; More wildfire evacuations in Oregon; Devastating floods in Germany and Belgium; Schumer says infrastructure bill debate to begin.

  • At least 100 people have died after devastating flooding across Germany and Belgium, as officials warn the death toll could keep rising

    Western Germany and Belgium have been hit by devastating floods that turned streets into rivers and left people trapped on their roofs.

  • Photos reveal devastating impact as more than 100 killed by floods in Europe - 'Warnings not taken seriously'

    Flooding in western Europe has left dozens dead and created swathes of damage across towns and cities in Germany and Belgium.

  • 1st female sailor completes Navy special warfare training

    For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling 37—week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman

  • Prince Charles accidentally stepping in cow pat is everything

    Handled like a true royal pro

  • Hong Kong Arrests 4 in Alleged $155M Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme: Report

    Customs authorities say the alleged money laundering syndicate charged criminal clients a commission of 3% to 5%.

  • Goldman Sachs asks UK staff to keep wearing masks in office from Monday

    Investment bank says company was focused on 'securing a safe workplace', although there would be no requirement for staff to be vaccinated to return to work.

  • Disney Moving Many Parks Division Jobs Out Of Southern California To New Regional Campus In Florida

    The Walt Disney Co. plans to move most Southern California-based jobs not fully dedicated to Disneyland in its Parks, Experiences and Products Division to a new regional facility in central Florida, it announced on Thursday. “I want to share news about an exciting project that has been in various stages of planning since 2019,” wrote […]

  • 'Chaos' after floods cause devastation in Germany

    Eighteen people died and dozens were missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine rose and brought down half a dozen houses.Eight people died in the Euskirchen region south of the city of Bonn, authorities said. In Belgium, two men died due to torrential rain and a 15-year-old girl was missing after being swept away by a swollen river.Hundreds of soldiers were helping police with the rescue efforts, using tanks to clear roads of landslides and fallen trees, while helicopters winched those stranded on rooftops to safety.The floods have caused Germany's worst mass loss of life in years. Flooding in 2002 killed 21 people in eastern Germany and over 100 across the wider central European region.

  • Late Night TV Emerges From the Pandemic With Live Audiences and Less Trump

    Late night got real as audiences and hosts communed over the collective isolation and anxiety of the pandemic. "Everyone was forced to get back to the core of what they do."

  • Reuters journalist killed during Afghanistan clash

    Reuters Journalist Danish Siddiqui had been embedded with Afghan special forces in Kandahar province since the start of the week, filming these pictures and reporting on fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government.The unit he was with was in Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan on Friday when he and a senior Afghan officer were killed, in what an Afghan commander has described as Taliban crossfire.Taliban fighters had captured the border area on Wednesday, one of the most important objectives they have achieved during their rapid advance across the country, following the pullout of U.S. and NATO forces.Siddiqui had told Reuters he was wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday. According to the Afghan commander, he was treated and was talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again. Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the account.Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that we write to tell you that our colleague Danish Siddiqui has been killed in Afghanistan.We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Danish’s family and colleagues. Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague."Siddiqui was part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.He'd been a Reuters photographer since 2010, covering wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Myanmar crisis, Hong Kong protests and earthquakes in Nepal.

  • Cheshunt police chase: Dramatic moment 'stolen car' speeds off down train tracks

    The suspected stolen car sped off after police tried to speak to the driver.

  • Chinese authorities say unvaccinated parents can't send children to school

    In bid to increase vaccination rates, local authorities say unvaccinated parents must keep children home

  • Three people found dead inside Kansas City home Thursday night; police investigate

    Police found the victims after a concerned family member who had not heard from them asked for officers to check on the residents of the Kansas City home.

  • Floods kill more than 100 after record rainfall in western Europe

    Entire neighborhoods lay in ruins after the worst deluge to hit the region in more than 200 years sent torrents of floodwater careening through towns and villages.

  • This spectacular Samsung Galaxy smartphone bundle is on sale for just $82 — save nearly 80 percent!

    This unbelievable deal gets you a top-notch smartphone and tons of extras for nearly 85 percent off.

  • Prince Charles steps in cow pat at Great Yorkshire Show

    He rarely puts a foot wrong but the Prince of Wales had an unfortunate misstep today when he trod in a fresh cow pat. The Prince, 72, was engrossed in a conversation about South Devon cattle when he realised he had put his foot in it at the Great Yorkshire Show. Cattle judge Anne Tully, from Brixham, Devon, said afterwards: "I told him that was luck, that's what we always say.” The Prince, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, spent three hours touring the agricultural show in Harrogate. Organ

  • Belgians fear surging river after deaths, evacuations

    Belgian media reported that the water level had not risen during the night, despite fears it could burst its banks and flood the city center.But in the outer parts of the city, roads were underwater and residents were going to a crisis centre set up to help rehouse them and provide them with emergency support.Belgian media reported at least 15 people had died in the flooding in Belgium, which has caused chaos across the south of the country with transport links cut and more than 20,000 homes left without electricity.

  • Disinformation experts doubt authenticity of leaked documents describing a Russian plot to help Trump in 2016

    Former US cyber security chief Chris Krebs warned that the papers obtained by the Guardian may themselves be part of a disinformation operation.

  • Spike in hospitalizations due to Delta variant underscores need for COVID-19 vaccination, experts say

    Due to uneven vaccination rates and new strains of the coronavirus, the pandemic has come in waves that have crashed in different parts of the U.S. at different times. Health experts say the recent uptick in cases is primarily due to localized outbreaks in areas with low vaccination rates.