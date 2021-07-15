Heavy floods hit Western Europe, at least 42 dead, dozens missing

At least 42 people have died and dozens of people were missing Thursday in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse.

