Heavy fog blankets parts of South Jersey

WESTAMPTON - A warm front that's bringing higher temperatures to South Jersey has also produced dense fog in many areas.

The National Weather Service on Thursday, Jan. 25, issued a hazardous weather advisory due to heavy fog in areas that include coastal Atlantic County, northwestern Burlington County, and Cumberland County.

Other parts of the region are seeing rain and mist.

Dense fog covers Rancocas Creek between Mount Laurel and Willingboro on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

The dense fog is expected to persist in Burlington County on Friday, the weather agency said.

Simple steps to avoid crashes Here are some tips to help drivers in wintry weather

It urged motorists to drive slowly, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance between other vehicles.

"Right now, we've got a warm front that's pretty much stuck across southern New Jersey," Mike Lee, a meteorologist at the Weather Service facility in Westampton, said on Wednesday afternoon.

The heavy fog is occurring in areas north of that front, he said.

Fog obscures the USS Rancocas, a ship superstructure used to test radar equipment at a Lockheed Martin complex in Moorestown on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

"It's called a thermal inversion," said Lee, noting low-level air, cooled by the colder ground, interacts with higher, warmer air to create the heavy fog.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist because "the front's not going to move too much (on Friday)," he said.

An observation point doesn't offer much of a view of Rancocas Creek on a foggy Thursday in Mount Laurel.

The forecast calls for party sunny skies on Saturday before rain moves in that night and on Sunday.

The high temperature is expected to reach about 51 degrees on Saturday, then could fall to about 44 degrees on Sunday. It's likely to cool more on Monday, with a chance of rain or snow.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: National Weather Service warns of dense fog in parts of South Jersey