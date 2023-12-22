Heavy fog delays morning flights in EP, a day before peak holiday travel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About a dozen flights were delayed by the heavy fog seen in El Paso Thursday morning, Dec. 21, and about a half-dozen flights were canceled, according to El Paso International Airport’s online tracking service.

This came the day before the El Paso airport is expecting to see holiday travel for Christmas ramp up and hit a peak.

EPIA has recorded a 9% increase in passenger traffic compared to last year, and a 19% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels.

With the fog impacting multiple flights, Marketing & Air Service Development Manager for EPIA Cassandra Davisson said travelers should be prepared for weather throughout the country to impact travel schedules in the coming days.

“The fog this morning did impact some of the flight schedules this morning. And it’s possible that as the week progresses, there could be some weather-impacted delays and even if it’s weather in other parts of the country,” Davisson said.

Davisson recommended travelers keep track of their airline’s latest travel information regarding their flight.

William Sanchez landed in El Paso with his wife on Thursday afternoon to visit their son for the holidays. Sanchez is an experienced traveler, and explained that although holiday travel can be difficult, he has learned that the most important lesson is to be patient.

“It was a little chaotic, but we’re here. We had some delays too, because of the fog. So we had to circle in the air for a while and we had to go to another destination to fill up, waiting a little bit and then we had to come. We were supposed to be here at 11 a.m., and we just arrived now (2 p.m.). So, you know, again, patience will pay off.”

Starting Friday, EPIA expects to get even busier, and Davisson advises travelers to arrive between two to four hours before their flights.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.