Heavy gunfire reported at Burkina Faso military base

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAM MEDNICK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Roch Marc Christian Kaboré
    President of Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso's capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway after weeks of growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency wracking the country.

The government put out a statement acknowledging gunfire in army barracks but denying an army takeover of the country. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has not been detained, according to Defense Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore.

State broadcaster RTB carried a news headline describing the gunfire as “acts of discontent by soldiers.”

“The military hierarchy is working to restore calm and serenity in the barracks,” it read. “Contrary to some information, no institution of the republic has been targeted.”

The Lamizana Sangoule military barracks was under the control of the mutinous soldiers Sunday morning, with crowds gathering in support of them outside the base. Angry soldiers shot into the air, directing their anger over army casualties at the president.

The soldiers put a man on the phone with The Associated Press who said that they were seeking better working conditions for Burkina Faso's military amid the escalating fight against Islamic militants. Among their demands are increased manpower in the battle against extremists, and better care for those wounded and the families of the dead. The mutinous soldiers also want the military and intelligence hierarchy replaced, he said.

The gunfire comes a day after protesters demanded his resignation at a demonstration in Ouagadougou. Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020. He fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet last month.

Violence in the once peaceful West African nation is escalating as attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group increase. Thousands have died in recent years and around 1.5 million people have been displaced.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK government: Kremlin has plan "to install pro-Russian leadership" in Ukraine

    The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary on Saturday night said the government has "information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine." Driving the news: U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne called the intelligence "deeply concerning" in a statement to Axios. The Biden administration has said Russia is actively manufacturing a pretext for invasion and warned that Putin could us

  • S.Korea says Iran to regain UN vote after delinquent dues paid with frozen funds

    Iran is expected to regain its vote in the U.N. General Assembly after South Korea paid Tehran's delinquent dues to the world body with frozen Iranian funds in the country, South Korea said on Sunday. Iran had regained https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/iran-regains-un-vote-after-us-enables-un-payment-2021-06-11 its U.N. voting rights in June after a similar payment, but said this month it had lost https://en.irna.ir/news/84613258/Envoy-hopes-for-end-of-suspension-of-Iran-s-right-to-vote-in them again because it could not transfer the funds to pay its dues as a result of U.S. sanctions. Release of Iran's frozen funds requires the approval of the United States, which joined its European allies this week in saying only weeks remain to salvage https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-nuclear-talks-need-change-approach-february-decisive-french-source-2022-01-20 the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

  • Aid group says death toll from Yemen prison airstrike at 87

    Workers in war-wrecked Yemen recovered five more bodies from the rubble of a prison facility hit by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike, bringing the death toll to at least 87, an international aid group said Sunday. The center is key to Yemen’s connection to the internet. Ahmed Mahat, head of the Doctors Without Borders mission in Yemen, said rescuers completed their search efforts late Saturday at the site of the prison in Yemen’s northern province of Saada, a stronghold of Houthi rebels on the border of Saudi Arabia.

  • Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

    Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small pro-Russia party that has no seats in the parliament. The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up.

  • Gunfire at barracks in Burkina Faso, govt denies army takeover

    Gunfire broke out at several army barracks in Burkina Faso on Sunday, prompting the government to deny that the military had seized control of the notoriously volatile Sahel state.

  • Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for COVID

    Australia reported 58 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, as the two most populous states, New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, said students would be tested twice weekly for the Omicron variant when classes resume next week. NSW reported 34 deaths of patients with COVID-19, while Victoria state saw 14 deaths, and Queensland reported 10 deaths. Health officials said they believe an Omicron outbreak has peaked in NSW and Victoria, which reported 20,324 and 13,091 new cases respectively on Sunday.

  • Elected officials shouldn’t be determining voting districts. Voters should.

    Both Dems and Republicans have used gerrymandering to their advantage in NC. Time to take it out of their hands. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Britain accuses Kremlin of plotting to install pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine

    The statement, from Britain's Foreign Secretary, said Russia intends to make the move while it considers "whether to invade and occupy Ukraine."

  • Bitcoin price crash: Crypto plunges by 9% as billions wiped off market

    Bitcoin was down by 8.8 per cent over the last 24 hours

  • POLITICAL NOTEBOOK: Healey brushes off past AG failures in race for governor

    For the first time in the year since the first Democrat entered the 2022 gubernatorial race it finally felt like the campaign had begun.

  • Migrants at Hungary border become part of election campaign

    A group of migrants huddles beside a small, smoky fire inside an abandoned building in northern Serbia, the last moments of warmth before they set out into the driving snow toward the razor wire, cameras and sensors of Hungary's electrified border fence. A few hours later, they return, their efforts to cross through Hungary and toward Western Europe thwarted by the three-meter (10-foot) fence and heavy Hungarian police patrols which, after intercepting them, escorted them back across the border into Serbia. “I’m going to Austria, I’m going to Germany, I’m going to the Netherlands," says Muhtar Ahmad, a 26-year-old from Aleppo, Syria, who is squatting with around 35 other migrants in the makeshift camp outside the Serbian village of Majdan, a mile (less than two kilometers) from the Hungarian border.

  • Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion near Bogoso

    Videos show many destroyed buildings after a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine hit a motorbike.

  • The landmark trial over death of Burkina revolutionary Sankara

    After three months of hearings, the landmark trial into the assassination of Burkina Faso's 1980s revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara enters it final stage next Monday.

  • Chargers chairman Dean Spanos sued by two nephews

    Chargers chairman Dean Spanos is being sued by two of his nephews who allege that he secretly diverted money from the family trust that owns the team.

  • In eastern Ukraine, trench warfare grinds on against backdrop of invasion fears

    Slog of trench warfare in eastern Ukraine yields scenes reminiscent of World War I.

  • U.S. embassy calls for calm, dialogue after brawl in Honduras' Congress

    The United States embassy in Honduras on Saturday called for calm and dialogue after lawmakers brawled in Congress a day earlier amid a dispute over who would head up the legislative body, just days before President-elect Xiomara Castro takes office. Castro's legislative plans suffered a body blow on Friday when about 18 members of her Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) broke ranks and collaborated with the ruling National Party to elect a Libre lawmaker as the president of Congress. The dispute triggered chaotic scenes in Congress as the vote broke an agreement Castro had with Partido Salvador de Honduras (PSH), an allied party that helped her claim victory, to install a PSH figure as the Congress president.

  • Rashford steals last-gasp Manchester United winner

    Manchester United stun West Ham in stoppage time, as Marcus Rashford finishes off a last-ditch counterattack to blow the lid off Old Trafford.

  • What Would War in Ukraine Mean for Europe’s Energy Crisis?

    (Bloomberg) -- How hard will energy-starved Europe be hit by a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine? It depends on how President Joe Biden reacts.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighRussia kept sending gas to Europe all th

  • Kuwaiti minister in Lebanon over diplomatic row with gulf

    Kuwait’s foreign minister handed Lebanese officials Saturday a list of suggestions for confidence-building measures with oil-rich Gulf states after relations between the two sides deteriorated dramatically in recent months. The visit by Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah is the first by a senior Gulf official to Beirut since an unprecedented diplomatic row between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and its neighbors broke out in October. The crisis was triggered by televised remarks by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi in which he described the war in Yemen as futile and an aggression by the Saudi-led coalition.

  • New Zealand adds new COVID restrictions as omicron spreads

    New Zealanders are set to face new COVID-19 restrictions after nine cases of the omicron variant were detected in a single family that flew to Auckland for a wedding earlier this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Sunday. The so-called “red setting” of the country's pandemic response includes heightened measures such as required mask wearing and limits on gatherings, and the restrictions will go into effect on Monday. Ardern stressed that “red is not lockdown,” noting that businesses can remain open and people can still visit family and friends and move freely around the country.