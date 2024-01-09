Heavy gusting wind warnings issued by EMA

FREMONT – A high wind warning predicting gusts that could uproot trees and take down powerlines was issued for Tuesday and Wednesday by the Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency. Recommendations for driving in high winds also were issued.

The high wind warning covers Northeast Ohio, including Sandusky and Ottawa counties with wind gusts of up to 45 mph by Wednesday afternoon.

Southbound traffic on SR 53, in Fremont, was moderate on Tuesday morning. Driving conditions are expected to worsen later this week in Sandusky and Ottawa Counties, as a winter storm brings snow, along with windy and sub zero tempreatures to the area.

The combination of strong winds and saturated soil could take down trees, resulting in power outages. Unsecured objects may also be blown around.

The EMA released driving recommendations for conditions that include high winds with heaving gusts.

Recommendations include use of caution on bridges and overpasses and maintaining a safe distance from high-profile vehicles, like tractor trailers. Because of recent precipitation, awareness should be increased for fallen, or falling trees and powerlines.

A strong low pressure system will move across Sandusky and Ottawa counties and continue to Pennsylvania. Wind gusts were predicted to reach 35 mph Tuesday, but on the Lake Erie islands and the southeastern edge of Sandusky County the gusts were expected to reach 40 mph. On Wednesday morning, winds should shift to become southwest, through the evening, reaching 45 mph across both counties.

The warning, covering both days, was issued at 1:12 p.m. Monday, with information from the National Weather Service.

The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for Tuesday morning that was cancelled at 8 a.m., as snow turned to rain with increasing temperatures.

