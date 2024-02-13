Heavy law enforcement activity at I-10 and Avalon as deputies search for suspect

Deputies from Santa Rosa and Escambia counties, along with troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol, are in the vicinity of Interstate 10 and Avalon Boulevard searching for a suspect, according the the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is sought in connection to a disturbance that originated at BJ's Wholesale Club in Escambia County. The ECSO says a woman reported she was battered by a man during some sort of argument.

The ECSO says the man fled before law enforcement arrived and made it to Santa Rosa County. Details regarding the severity of the battery or disturbance were not released.

Witnesses estimated approximately 20 law enforcement vehicles were on the scene with numerous officers – including some in tactical gear – sweeping the area and maintaining a perimeter around the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

