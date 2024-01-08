Heavy law enforcement descends on Windsor hotel after shots fired at first responders

A Windsor police vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Colorado 392 and Larimer County Road 5 in Windsor, Colo., while responding to shots being fired at first responders at the nearby AmericInn at Wyndham on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023.

A heavy show of law enforcement descended on the AmericInn at Wyndham at the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 392 late Sunday afternoon after police say a person shot at first responders responding to a fire alarm at the hotel.

Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen told the Coloradoan no one was injured and that the suspect was in custody shortly before 5:30 p.m. He said law enforcement responded at 4:40 p.m.

"Once they made contact with the suspect, they took him into custody and did a slow clear of the rest of the hotel to make sure no one was injured and there was only one suspect," Feyen said in a nearby parking lot 10 minutes after he arrived on scene. "We are pretty confident that is the case this early into the investigation.''

In addition to the gunshot exchange, a Windsor police vehicle responding to the call collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Colorado 392 and Larimer County Road 5, just east of the shooting scene, Feyen said.

A Coloradoan reporter at the scene saw the Windsor police vehicle with front end damage resting at the southwest corner of the intersection while another vehicle suffered damage to its side in the westbound lanes of Colorado 392.

The extent of injuries suffered in that crash wasn't known as of Sunday evening.

Law enforcement blocked Colorado 392 from Larimer County Road 5 west to the Interstate 25 on- and off-ramps.

The heavy law enforcement presence that stretched from I-25 east to Larimer County Road 5 included members of special tactical forces from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Fort Collins police and Weld County Sheriff's Office along with fire and medical first responders.

"The call came in and it was aired regionally, so you have law enforcement on duty and off-duty that responds,'' Feyen said.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Shots fired at first responders at Windsor hotel at I-25 and CO 392