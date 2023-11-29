Suspect shot, killed by officers in Kannapolis during child predator investigation

Police said a man who thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex was shot and killed by authorities in Kannapolis.

The Kannapolis Police Department was working with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office on a joint operation. They were targeting people accused of internet crimes against children as well as child sex predators.

Kannapolis police said around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, they went to Bellwood Place in Kannapolis to meet a 33-year-old man. The man had been chatting online with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl, police said, and thought he was meeting her for sex.

When officers entered the home, they tried to take the suspect into custody but he resisted arrest, Kannapolis police said.

Deputies from Cabarrus and Rowan counties swarmed a neighborhood in downtown Kannapolis Wednesday afternoon. Chopper 9 SkyZoom was overhead the scene on Vance Street just before 3 p.m.

The suspect then took out a gun and shot at officers who were trying to arrest him, police said. Officers from both the Kannapolis Police Department and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office returned fire, hitting the suspect who died at the scene.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

No officers were hurt, authorities said. No one else was hurt.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom was overhead the scene just before 3 p.m. Nearly a dozen patrol cars from different law enforcement agencies were at the scene. Crime scene tape blocked off two streets in the area.

Per standard protocol, the shooting is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation. The officers involved have been put on administrative leave, which is also standard protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

