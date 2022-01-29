Heavy law enforcement presence responds to Pirate’s Cove as deputies search for suspect

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A heavy police presence was reported at Pirate’s Cove on Friday afternoon, though details on what is happening are scarce.

According to emergency scanner traffic, deputies were following two men around 4:15 p.m. who were attempting to hide among the people on the beach.

One of those men may have been taken into custody, according to scanner traffic.

Numerous San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s vehicles were seen at the Cave Landing Road turnoff to the beach from Avila Beach Drive.

SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said deputies were searching for a suspect, but did not have information on why they were searching for the person.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was also called to the scene, according to scanner traffic.

A medical emergency was reported in the same area around 4 p.m.