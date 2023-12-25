Heavy Memphis Police, Fire Department presence on Riverside Drive

UPDATE: According to Memphis Police, a person jumped into the Mississippi River. Officials are ruling it a suicide.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police and Memphis Fire are investigating a scene along Riverside Drive.

Officials made it to the Downtown scene a little after 8 a.m. The road is currently blocked off.

We have reached out to Memphis Police for more information.

