Heavy Memphis Police, Fire Department presence on Riverside Drive
UPDATE: According to Memphis Police, a person jumped into the Mississippi River. Officials are ruling it a suicide.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police and Memphis Fire are investigating a scene along Riverside Drive.
Officials made it to the Downtown scene a little after 8 a.m. The road is currently blocked off.
We have reached out to Memphis Police for more information.
