Heavy police, medical presence at Iowa high school amid reports of shooting: Live updates

Police in Iowa are investigating a shooting at a high school Thursday morning that could include more than one victim.

Law enforcement on scene confirmed there was a shooter at Perry High School but believe it is no longer an active situation, reported the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network.

A heavy police and medical presence was at the school Thursday morning, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Des Moines in Dallas County. Streets for several blocks are barricaded and a medical helicopter was seen landing at the school.

Police have barricaded several blocks around Perry High School amid reports of a shooting.

Parents started arriving at about 8:50 a.m. to pick up students at the high school and neighboring middle and elementary schools.

City spokesperson Chris Cohea said the elementary school nearby is locked down and all students there are being kept in their rooms.

Erica Jolliff told the Associated Press that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Jolliff was still searching for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

“I just want to know that he’s safe and OK,” Jolliff told the outlet. “They won’t tell me nothing.”

Perry is a city along the North Raccoon River with a population of about 7,836, according to the 2020 Census.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry High School shooting: Authorities in Iowa investigating