Heavy police presence in Beaufort as bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious package’

Law enforcement has cleared multiple businesses and shut down a portion of Robert Smalls Parkway after receiving a report of a “suspicious package” being discarded in a Beaufort parking lot.

Police were told around 12:45 p.m. Thursday that a woman threw away the package in a trash can of a parking lot between Taco Bell and Navy Federal Credit Union, according to Lt. Charles Raley, a spokesperson for the Beaufort Police Department.

Raley would not answer questions about the contents of the package.

A bomb squad from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Unit is assisting, Raley added.

Both eastbound lanes of Robert Smalls Parkway were blocked as of 2:15 p.m. as law enforcement responds to the scene.

