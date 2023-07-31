Police swarm Brookhaven entertainment district after officer-involved shooting

Brookhaven Police Department said multiple officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a busy entertainment district Monday night.

Police said one person was shot in the area of the Town Brookhaven shopping center at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Town Boulevard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were multiple police cars and crime scene tape strung up across the entrance of the shopping center.

Brookhaven police confirmed that they have called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in to assist.

Police have not identified the person who was shot or said what led to the shooting. The injured person’s condition is unclear.

Police said there was no immediate danger to the public.

No officers were harmed during the incident.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: