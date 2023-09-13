Suspect in custody following heavy police presence in northwest Charlotte

A person is in custody following a heavy police presence in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident began just before 5:30 a.m. at a home on Toddville Road near Esther Lane.

Police said the police presence was due to a barricaded suspect with a firearm.

Just before 8 a.m. police announced that the suspect had been taken into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

