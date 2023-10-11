Heavy police presence closes streets in downtown Jacksonville over security concern

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has officially stated that there is police activity in the area of 300 W. Adams St. in downtown Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax has been on the scene for several hours. A large police presence can be seen but no official information has been released.

An attorney for Nichols and Pina Law firm, who is in a building thought to be where police are at, told Action News Jax that earlier this afternoon, an individual got past a security door at the 300 Adams St. building. That person went up the elevator and began threatening a cleaning crew. That crew called police and JSO arrived.

According to the attorney, JSO was trying to clear the building. The attorney also said that their law office is on the ground floor and no one in his office was injured.

Police have scheduled a media briefing at 11:30 p.m. Watch CBS47 and FOX30 at 11 p.m. to learn more on this story.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.