15-year-old arrested after hostage situation in Oceanway

Update: 10:40 a.m.

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, patrol units responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Kaylor Ln. in reference to a possible armed subject holding hostages.

Through intelligence gathering, JSO was able to verify the call and gain an arrest warrant for the subject, as well as a search warrant for the residence.

JSO SWAT team responded to the scene and was able to safely extract 7 adults and juveniles from the house, including the juvenile suspect, who will remain unnamed.

The suspect has been arrested with felony charges among numerous other custody orders.

Update: 9:10 a.m.

Reports from JSO have classified this as an armed abduction.

Original story:

A heavy police presence has ben reported at 2600 Kaylor Lane.

An Action News Jax crew is at the scene working to get information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

