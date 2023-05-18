Shots fired during ATF investigation in Fort Worth; manhunt for suspect near apartments

Shots were fired Thursday afternoon during an ATF investigation in east Fort Worth, according to an ATF spokesperson.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured, but law enforcement officers from multiple agencies appear to be searching for one or more suspects in the area.

Multiple agencies including the ATF, Texas Department of Public Safety and Fort Worth police were seen responding to an incident at the Rocco Apartments on Thursday afternoon.

Photos provided to the Star-Telegram by Josh Bacon show bullet holes in a vehicle and ATF agents and police at the east Fort Worth apartment complex with guns drawn.

A public information officer for the ATF Dallas office said “the safety of our agents on scene was compromised and shots were fired” about 4:35 p.m. while the agents were conducting an investigation. ATF said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released later.

According to scanner radio reports, law enforcement officers are in the area of Randol Mill Road and Meadowbrook Boulevard. A DPS helicopter was deployed in the manhunt.

Video from a KDFW-TV helicopter showed officers searching wooded areas with dogs.

Fort Worth police were on scene but referred questions to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is in charge of the investigation.

