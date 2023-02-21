Heavy police presence, GBI at Peachtree City apartment complex

There is a heavy police presence at a Peachtree City apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident is isolated to one unit and that there is no threat to the public. So far, police have not released any more information.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were several officers and crime scene tape strung up across one building.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene.

