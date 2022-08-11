Heavy police presence at Gwinnett high school; lockdown lifted

There is a heavy police presence Thursday afternoon at Berkmar High School in Gwinnett County.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there appeared to be more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles.

Gwinnett County police said around 3 p.m. that the lockdown has been lifted. They said school police were handling the situation and could not provide any information on what prompted the lockdown. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

It’s unclear when students will be released.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.