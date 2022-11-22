GBI now investigating officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the heavy police presence near the Shell Gas Station in Lithonia is due to an officer-involved shooting.

Channel 2 Action News learned there was a heavy police presence near the intersection of Cove Lake Road and Covington Highway in Lithonia around 8 p.m.

“We can confirm that on the evening of November 21, we had an officer-involved shooting,” the department said.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was first on scene and says police closed the intersection in the 6400 block of Covington Highway near the Shell Gas Station.

Neighbors tell us they heard several gun shots around 8:45 p.m.

DeKalb County police did not go into depth surrounding the shooting, but did say GBI will conduct an independent investigation.

