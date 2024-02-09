Heavy police presence near Hardeeville’s Exit 5; shooter in custody, injuries reported

A suspected gunman is in custody after shots were fired Friday morning at KBRS, Inc., a kitchen and bath contracting service on Highway 17 in Hardeeville. One person had been shot, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Heavy police activity is expected in the area of Speedway Blvd. south of I-95’s Exit 5, according to an alert sent just after 9 a.m. from the Hardeeville Police Department. Residents should attempt to avoid the area.

A department spokesperson could not immediately be reached for questions. The status of the gunshot victim was not known.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Hardeeville Police Department, Hardeeville Fire Department and county EMS were responding to the scene Friday morning.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.