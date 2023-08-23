Heavy police presence in Newton neighborhood amid FBI activity

There is a heavy police presence in a neighborhood in Newton as the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducts a search at a home in the city on Wednesday.

The FBI is conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at 24 Fairfield Street, a spokesperson for the law enforcement agency said.

Video from the scene showed Newton police officers blocking off the street as FBI agents removed items from the home. At least two white tents were also spotted on the property.

Some of the investigators at the home were dressed in white Tyvek suits.

The agency’s spokesperson declined to share additional details on the nature of the unfolding matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW