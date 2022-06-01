Man in car found shot in the head off 103rd Street on Jacksonville’s Westside

A man is in critical condition after police say he was found shot in the head in a car off 103rd Street on Tuesday evening.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office initially responded around 5:30 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the 5600 block of Tempest Street.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan saw police investigating the scene for about five hours off Falcon Street and Hillman Drive, which is near 103rd Street and Ricker Road and just behind Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Cedar Hills Station 31.

A red Mazda with bullet holes in the front and back windows was in the middle of the road on Falcon Street and evidence markers marking bullet shell casings could be seen on the street.

STORY: Police ID woman killed in Florida parasailing accident, say captain cut cable before she, kids hit bridge

The investigation left neighbors on edge.

“It was crazy it could just happen like that in the blink of an eye,” one neighbor said.

Security video given to Ben Ryan by a neighbor shows a black pickup truck in front of the same Mazda around the time of the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Both cars took a right on Falcon Street and the neighbor who provided the video said gunfire started as soon as the video stops. Several neighbors told Ben that the black pickup truck sped away just after the gunshots were fired.

Another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified for security reasons said they heard dozens of shots.

“We just heard gunshots and we ran in the house and when we came outside, there’s a car in the middle of the street and we went down to help, make sure we apply pressure,” they said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

At least two helicopters flew over the area while the scene was still active early in the investigation. A neighbor we spoke with said this is usually a quiet, safe place to live.

“Just to think, like, bullets don’t have no name, but if it was someone’s innocent child that was struck by a stray bullet or anything, it’s a little ridiculous,” they said.

Police said they have information on the suspect in the shooting, but do not have anyone detained at this time.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.