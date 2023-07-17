Armed man had several others, including children, barricaded in DeKalb Home, police say

A DeKalb County neighborhood was shut down for several hours Monday after a man barricaded himself inside a home and fired off several rounds with his gun.

It happened along Sweetwater Parkway near Ellenwood around 11:30 a.m.

Police said five people were inside the home at the time, including three juveniles.

The three kids were able to get out before officers arrived at the home.

NewsChopper 2 as well as Channel 2 Action News photographers captured video as the SWAT teams and large number of police cruisers surrounded the neighborhood and essentially put it on lockdown.

TRENDING STORIES:

Neighbors said they were not being let into their homes until the situation was over.

SWAT was able to get inside the home at some point and helped safely remove a woman and infant who were inside the home.

The suspect was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot is in the neighborhood speaking with investigators and neighbors about the scary moments, for LIVE updates starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

IN OTHER NEWS:



