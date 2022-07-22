UPDATE: Redding police negotiate with armed man holed up in car outside Market Street motel near downtown

Redding police who've swarmed the parking lot of a Market Street motel near the downtown say they are trying to negotiate with a man who is inside his car with a weapon and will not come out.

At about 5:45 p.m., police said they received a tip that a man wanted on felony warrants was at the Market Street Manor Motel near downtown Redding.

Officers arrived to arrest him as he was getting into the car to leave. said Capt. Brian Cole with the Redding Police Department. "He's armed with a firearm" so police called in the SWAT team and Crisis Intervention Response Team to help.

Police cordoned off Market Street Manor Motel on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Members of the Crisis Intervention Response Team are negotiating with him on the phone, Cole said. "We're trying to take it as slow as possible to get him to give up safely so nobody gets hurt."

Police escorted guests from the hotel so they're not in danger, Cole said.

Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to stay out of the area, he said.

Negotiations are still in progress, police said at 8 p.m.

Original story

A heavy police presence was seen early Thursday evening in a parking lot of a motel on Market Street near downtown Redding.

Police have cordoned off Market Street Manor Motel and blocked off Market Street near Mallory's Flowers & Gifts shop. A helicopter was hovering over the area.

Redding police are seen outside the Market Street Manor Motel on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Police cautioned drivers on social media to avoid the area of Market Street near the motel because of their presence but did not say what prompted them to come out.

Law enforcement could be seen throwing what appeared to be tear gas into one of the rooms and at least one officer wiped their eyes after four or five loud bursts.

