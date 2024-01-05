Heavy police presence in Plainville as FBI, ATF assist local police with search

Federal authorities are responding to assist local police in a search in Plainville, officials said.

The FBI Boston’s Evidence Response Team is among federal authorities taking part in a search in the area of 71 Messenger St. that is related to an ongoing local investigation, an FBI spokesperson confirmed Friday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding.

The FBI declined further comment on the matter, referring additional questions to local police.

Further details were not immediately available.

Plainville Police Chief James Floyd told Boston 25 on Friday afternoon that the police response is part of an investigation in a case that occurred two weeks ago. The police chief said the reason for the heavy police response is because they are small department.

Floyd said that Friday’s response does not have anything to do with a homicide or any missing person. The police chief added that he could not release further details on the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

