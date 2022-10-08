Heavy police presence at the Red Roof Inn: At least 3 people injured

UPDATE 10:56 a.m.: The Jacksonville Police Department has confirmed that at around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 8, officers responded to 911 call of person shot.

Upon arriving to the scene at 6072 Youngerman Cir., police discovered three people ranging in age from 20s to 30s with gunshot wounds - a man and two women. All three victims have been listed in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that an argument took place in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn. The shooting occurred shortly after. Violent crimes detectives are still conducting their investigation.

Officials said that they do not know if there is more than one suspect at this time but that they do have some information that they are following up on.

If anyone has information about this shooting they are asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed at least 3 people have been transported from the Red Roof Inn on Youngman circle to a local hospital before 4 a.m. this morning.

Action News Jax’s Princess Jhane Stephenson is on the scene working to learn the extent of their injuries and what exactly happened.

When Action News arrived on the scene this morning the Red Roof Inn had hotel rooms that were tapped off to the public and JSO was already at the scene.

Locals have labeled this area as a hot spot for drugs and crime. Action News Jax reported two weeks ago that JFRD has been called out to the Youngman Circle Area at least 290 times just this year. Many of the calls involved assault, overdose, and traumatic injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

