Man, woman taken into custody after SWAT presence reported in Central Melbourne neighborhood

Two people were taken into custody two hours after Melbourne Special Weapons and Tactics team members cordoned off a neighborhood Thursday following an unspecified investigation.

A woman, and later a man, were seen being escorted from the residence by Melbourne police and into nearby patrol cars.

The MPD SWAT team moves to make the arrest. A Melbourne police stand-off ended peacefully on Poinciana Drive on Thursday afternoon. No hostages were involved.

The incident began at about 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Poinciana Drive, in a residential area near the intersection of Babcock Street, in Melbourne.

Police said officers were called to the site following a property dispute in which someone threatened others with a gun.

Multiple patrol officers and SWAT team members were called out to the site.

No shots were fired. It was not immediately known if residents were asked by police to leave the area during the SWAT operation.

