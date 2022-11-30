Police are responding to reports of a shooting at Savannah High School on the city’s eastside.

Details about the incident have not been released, although an official with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said the district will update the public as soon as possible.

Dozens of police cars from multiple jurisdictions are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Heavy police presence reported at Savannah High School