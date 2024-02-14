Heavy police presence reported in south Charlotte

A heavy police presence was reported in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Channel 9 crews observed the scene on Interstate 77 near the Carowinds Boulevard exit.

Several vehicles with the York County Sheriff’s Office were in the area.

Channel 9 has reached out for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

