Heavy police presence reported in unincorporated Rockledge neighborhood

A heavy police presence was reported Thursday afternoon along a dead-end street in an unincorporated Rockledge neighborhood.

The patrol cars, along with a Brevard County medical examiner's van, were spotted late Thursday afternoon along the north end of Glenn Avenue.

BCSO, crime scene van and medical examiner on scene at the north end of Glenn Avenue in unincorporated Rockledge near a shallow ditch.

Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the roadway. Investigators were seen in the area. Investigators could be seen standing along a nearby shallow ditch.

It was not immediately confirmed what type of investigation was underway. The Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from FLORIDA TODAY.

