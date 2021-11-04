Heavy police presence responds to University of Oregon Knight Law Center; building locked down

Students were told to avoid the University of Oregon School of Law building following heavy police presence Thursday morning.

University of Oregon and Eugene police responded Thursday morning to an incident that involved the lockdown and evacuation of the UO Knight Law Center.

At least five police cars responded to the the incident, which led to the arrest of at least one person, according to witnesses.

The incident took place at around 6:30 a.m., and a campuswide alert was sent out with minimal information other than "law enforcement activity is occurring near Knight Law" and to avoid the area. An "all clear" alert was sent out at 8:05 a.m.

The UO Police Department and Eugene police did not offer details on what the incident involved Thursday morning. UO spokesperson Kay Jarvis said she would provide details on the incident later today.

Students reported Agate Street being blocked off by police cars. One custodian said police were seen going into the building with guns drawn and dogs. Witnesses also reported not seeing many people evacuating due to how early it was.

The front desk staff in the law school building declined to comment on the incident, and the front doors were unlocked at around 8:40 a.m.

A little after 7 a.m. Marcilynn Burke, dean of the UO School of Law, told the law school community in an email to avoid the building and to avoid it even after the all clear message was sent out.

"In light of the situation at the law school, all classes, meetings, and activities should be moved online (ZOOM) this morning," Burke added. "If you cannot do so, please plan to reschedule those activities."

Other classes not in the Knight Law building are still being held as normal.

Eugene police spokesman John Hankemeier said EPD did not have additional details because the university's police department was the lead agency.

Agate Street was reportedly closed while police responded to the University of Oregon School of Law Thursday.

