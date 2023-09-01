Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh

A man was killed and two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh Thursday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, the shooting happened on Smithfield Street near 6th Avenue at around 10:38 p.m.

Pittsburgh police said an officer working at Mellon Square Park heard shots fired in the area and found two people down near Strawberry Way.

BREAKING: Pgh Police report 3 people were shot on Smithfield St between 6th and 7th Aves Downtown around 10:30 tonight. Police say 1 man is dead, 1 man is stable, and 1 woman is stable. Witnesses report two men were arguing before the shots rang out. 1 person in custody. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/iN2ISt4cmz — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) September 1, 2023

A man who was shot was pronounced dead. Another man and a woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in the foot.

A man police identified as the suspect is currently at police headquarters being questioned. Police said another person may have been involved in the shooting.

