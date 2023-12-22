Heavy police presence seen Thursday at Mitchell roofing business

Dec. 21—MITCHELL — Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded a Mitchell business Thursday.

Throughout much of the afternoon and into the evening, law enforcement vehicles were parked in front of Mitchell Roofing and Siding, located at 1000 S. Main St.

Patrol vehicles had emergency lights activated while parked in front of the business.

Among the law enforcement agencies that were at Mitchell Roofing and Siding were the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Mitchell Police Department, Davison County Sheriff's Office and several unmarked vehicles with police lights.

As of late Thursday afternoon, it's unclear why the heavy police presence was at the Mitchell business.

Davison County Sheriff Steve Harr said Thursday that the law enforcement response at Mitchell Roofing and Siding was not being led by the sheriff's office. Harr said he was unable to comment further.

Officials with the Mitchell Department of Public Safety have yet to respond to the Mitchell Republic's request seeking information into the police presence at the business.

Mitchell Roofing and Siding has been in business since 2001 and serves customers in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wyoming, according to its website. Check back with the Mitchell Republic for more on this story.