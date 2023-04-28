Person taken into custody after hours-long standoff apartment complex, CMPD says

A suspect has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a west Charlotte apartment complex on Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On April 23, police responded to reports of shots being fired at the Mulberry Senior Apartments, which is off Tuksaseegee Road.

At the scene, a woman told police that her 93-year-old neighbor had activated their emergency light but was not responding when she knocked on their door.

As the Charlotte Fire Department attempted to breach the residence a single gunshot was fired from the apartment. Police were then called to respond to the incident.

Around 11:30, police said a large perimeter was set up outside of the apartment building after three more gunshots were fired from within the apartment building.

Police identified the suspect as 93-year-old William Newton and attempted to contact him via phone but he did not answer. Newton also refused to exit the apartment, according to police.

In the early morning hours of April 24, Newton was eventually taken into custody. No one was hurt, according to police.

