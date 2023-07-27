Heavy police presence spotted in Birkdale Village
A heavy police presence has been spotted in Birkdale Village Thursday morning.
Police have Birkdale Village Townley Road near Birkdale Commons Parkway blocked off with crime scene tape.
Channel 9 crews observed the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Huntersville Police Department, and the Davidson Police Department at the scene.
The nature of the call is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
