Heavy police presence, SWAT surrounding DeKalb County home

A person has barricaded themselves inside a DeKalb County home, prompting heavy police presence and SWAT to the location, DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News.

According to police, the initial incident started at the home located on Allgood Road as a possible domestic dispute but has since escalated.

NewsChopper2 is on the scene as police have blocked off entrances to Allgood Road and SWAT appears to have the home surrounded.

At this time no one is injured.

