Two deadly shootings that occurred minutes from each other were not related, JSO says

Update: The two shootings that occurred on Monday night are not related, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news briefing.

According to JSO, the first shooting on Baldwin Street occurred at 6:10 p.m. When police arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds who were shot on the front porch of a home.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the men was treated and later released. The second victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead by doctors.

The second shooting occurred on Martha Street where a man, in his 20s, was shot in his front yard. JSO said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information on either shooting you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS.

Original Story: There have been reports of heavy police presence at two separate locations in Jacksonville this evening.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax has confirmed that a crime scene has been established on Baldwin Street in the Robinson’s Addition neighborhood and another on Martha Street in the Grand Park neighborhood. These two scenes are only minutes away from each other.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said he heard multiple gunshots near Martha Street.

This is a developing story. Action News Jax is on scene and working to find out more.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories