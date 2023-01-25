Two officers shot during standoff with armed suspect at Puyallup apartment complex

Two officers were shot while responding to a standoff with an armed and barricaded man at a Puyallup apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss, officers with the Puyallup Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident around 1 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside and fired at approaching officers, striking two of them.

Both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Puyallup police.

***UPDATE***



Two Puyallup Police Department Officers were shot. Both officers have non-life-threatening injuries.



More instructions to follow. — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 25, 2023

According to video from the scene, multiple SWAT units and officers are negotiating with the subject. Video provided by Charles Joyner of Northwest Motorsports shows a heavy SWAT presence and what sounds like a gunshot. It is not clear where the apparent gunshot came from.

Officers fired back at the suspect. It is unknown if the suspect was hit. At one point, the suspect fired additional shots.

Residents of River Trail Apartments and Addison Trail Apartments are asked to shelter in place while authorities respond to the scene.

“If there is a need to evacuate people from the apartment complex, we will do it. We will come to your door and ask you to come with us and leave the apartment building,” said Moss. “Please just shelter in place while this is going on.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.