Driver of suspected stolen car arrested after hiding in recycling bin in Belmont neighborhood

A driver who witnesses said crashed a suspected stolen car was arrested in north Charlotte after hiding in a recycling bin.

Multiple CMPD officers responded to the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Harrill Street at about 7:15 p.m. the Belmont neighborhood.

ALSO READ: 7 students, driver taken to hospital after school bus crash in Salisbury

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where a silver sedan with heavy damage was in the middle of the intersection. Police roped off the area, which is home to several businesses.

A Mercedes was also involved in the wreck and located down the road.

Witnesses: A driver in a suspected stolen white Mercedes struck an innocent driver in the silver sedan in the Belmont neighborhood near Ace and Sweet Lew’s. A mom and her child were able to escape with minor injuries. The suspect ran. No word on arrests @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/n8brAz3byF — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 7, 2023

Witnesses told Channel 9 reporters the driver of a stolen Mercedes hit a silver sedan near Ace No. 3 and Sweet Lew’s BBQ.

A mother and her child were inside the silver car.

“We checked with the woman to make sure she’s OK, and she says, ‘I have a baby in the back. Check my baby,’” witness Paul Janos said.

A customer from one of the nearby restaurants got the baby out of the car.

The woman and her child were not seriously hurt.

“It is so lucky that no one was harmed,” Janos said.

After the suspect ran, witnesses said.

A nearby resident said she heard a loud boom, looked outside, and saw someone jump a neighbor’s privacy fence.

“He must’ve been on adrenaline because he jumped that fence like it was nothing,” the witness told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno. “Like he was a deer.”

The witness said police officers found the suspect hiding in her recycling bin. That was when the suspect was arrested.

Story continues

Two people with minor injuries were taken to Atrium Health CMC, paramedics said. They did not specify who they were.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: 7 students, driver hospitalized after school bus crash in Salisbury