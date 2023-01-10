3 in custody, 1 suspect injured after chase, crash on Rt. 51; incident connected to weekend homicide

Three suspects are in custody and one suspect was injured after a police chase led to a car crash on Route 51 in Pittsburgh on Monday.

The suspect vehicle crashed at the BP gas station near Woodruff Street at around 2:40 p.m.

According to Pittsburgh police, the car crashed at the gas station and four males exited and fled on foot.

One of the suspects was hit by a car driven by one of the detectives, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The detective was also taken to a hospital for evaluation and testing.

According to police, the other three males were apprehended at the scene and taken to Pittsburgh police headquarters. One of those suspects was evaluated at headquarters for a lower body injury.

11 News has learned that two of the suspects are juveniles. No other information about the suspects is available at this time.

Police said that this incident is related to Sunday’s shooting in Carrick that left a 21-year-old deceased.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood identified

The county medical examiner identified the victim as Jacob Dienert. We spoke with a friend of his since childhood after learning of the arrests.

“I hope they get every sentence that they deserve. I hope they understand that they took somebody from us. I hope that they get everything that’s coming to them,” friend Crusade Cusato said. “He was the energy in the room. So, for that to be gone? It’s crazy.”

Friends and family are planning a prayer vigil for Dienert. It’s scheduled for Saturday, January 14th at 5:30 p.m. on 101 East Agnew Avenue in Carrick.

The Allegheny County Police Department will investigate both the initial pursuit and the critical incident, police said.

The PBP will continue the investigation related to the homicide.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

New Castle man wins Pittsburgh Steelers truck Police search for man who tried to abduct woman jogging in Westmoreland County Z-Trip driver allegedly punched, carjacked in Allegheny County VIDEO: Increased Turnpike tolls rates take effect, could continue to rise DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts