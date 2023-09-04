Heavy rain in areas of Spain leads to flooding, stranded motorists and two deaths: Reports

Record levels of rainfall drenched the Madrid region of Spain over the weekend, causing flooding, delaying a Spanish league soccer game and reportedly leading to at least two deaths, authorities said.

Madrid's Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida on Sunday urged citizens to stay indoors as the country's capital braced for torrential rainfall and storms. Following months of historic drought, flash floods stranded motorists and carried away cars, while some rail services were suspended.

Spain's national weather agency AEMET also issued a maximum red alert on Sunday, warning of the potential for extreme danger in the Madrid region, Toledo province and city of Cadiz. The agency on Monday lowered the alert level to yellow, though the potential for waning rainfall still existed.

Officers of the Guardia Civil stand amidst rubbles on Monday in the town of Aldea del Fresno, in the Madrid region as a man was reported missing after his vehicle was swept away by an overflowing river during heavy rains.

Almeida said Madrid's 1972 record rainfall of 87 liters per square meter appeared likely to be broken as forecasts predicted that up to of 120 liters per square meter was possible, according to the Associated Press.

"Due to the exceptional and abnormal situation, in which rainfall records will be broken, I ask the people of Madrid to stay at home today," Almeida wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Se han reforzado los servicios de emergencias y seguridad y desde el viernes están activadas medidas para afrontar la DANA.



Por la situación excepcional y anómala, en la que se batirá el récord de precipitaciones, pido a los madrileños que se queden en casa hoy.



Precaución. pic.twitter.com/sQ6iWHsgdH — José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) September 3, 2023

'Dana' meteorological phenomenon leaves two dead

Known as the "Dana" ("isolated high-level depression" in Spanish), the meteorological phenomenon began Sunday afternoon and continued into the night.

A destroyed playground is seen on Monday in the town of Aldea del Fresno in the Madrid region. Spain has been hit by torrential rain that left two people dead and one missing.

Madrid's emergency services sent text messages to residents advising them to stay at home and to avoid driving. Spain's state rail service said that rail service between Madrid and the eastern coastal area of Valencia and other lines had been suspended.

An alert from the Spanish Civil Protection in English is displayed Sunday on a phone in Madrid, Spain.

Rainfall was strongest in Madrid and Castilla-La-Mancha and came after months of heat and drought in Spain.

At least two people are dead and one person is missing, local media reported.

The weather also prompted LaLiga to postpone Atletico Madrid’s Sunday evening home game against Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

🚨 LALIGA ha decidido el aplazamiento del #AtletiSevillaFC ante la alerta roja de AEMET, las recomendaciones del Ayto. Madrid y tras mantener conversaciones durante la mañana con RFEF, CSD y ambos clubes.



La nueva fecha/horario se anunciará próximamentehttps://t.co/YX6vVSGWgO pic.twitter.com/o9L27fS0qW — LALIGA Corporativo (@LaLigaCorp) September 3, 2023

Contributing: The Associated Press

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heavy rain pummels Madrid as mayor urges residents to remain indoors