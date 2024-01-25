Heavy rain causes farmer to reconsider planting schedules this year

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – After the 2023 drought, farmers may now have to consider the excess rainfall when planting crops.

“We needed some rain and the good Lord blessed us with it,” said Cindy Steele, co-owner of Steele’s Feed & Seed, said.

After months of drought, Steele said this heavy rain is a good thing, but it is also affecting some farmers’ planting schedules.

“It’s going, it’ll slow things down a little bit, waiting on the ground to get dry enough that they can do their planting,” Steele said.

Onions, potatoes, and lettuce are now going into the ground, but most of the spring crop will not be planted until sometime in March.

“Right now, we have enough time before most of the plantings will begin to allow things to dry up,” Texas A&M AgriLife associate professor and extension cropping systems specialist, Ronnie Schnell, said.

Schnell said the rain should not affect farmers too much.

“As long as we don’t have any sort of erosion or sedimentation or some things like that would sort of require them to do the additional field prep before planting,” Schnell said.

For some plants like fruit trees, inches of rain is a great thing.

“A lot of people are looking to plant their fruit trees this time of year while they are dormant, and planting them at a time when we’re getting a lot of rain is just going to give them a boost going into the springtime,” Edward Donnelly, with Bob Wells Nursery at Sorelle Farms, said.

Steele said if you had already put some seeds in the ground the freeze and rain may cause some problems.

“They’re probably going to need to check some of their seeds that they may have already planted or check those onions because they could rot,” Steele said.

It is not too late to fix it and replant seeds.

