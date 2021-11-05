Heavy rain causes flash floods in Indonesia

Reuters

Indonesia's government on Friday took over land assets linked to an automaker company owned by the son of late president Suharto, in its latest attempt to recover money from the once-powerful family. The move was part of wider efforts to recoup $7.7 billion of unpaid loans given as bank bailouts during the 1997-1998 financial crisis. Carmaker PT Timor Putra Nasional, controlled by Suharto's youngest son Hutomo "Tommy" Mandala Putra, has an outstanding debt to the state amounting to 2.6 trillion rupiah ($180.87 million) after defaulting on loans to state banks during the crisis, according to a statement.