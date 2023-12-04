Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in Chennai as Cyclone Michaung Nears India

Flooding hit Chennai on Monday, December 4, as Cyclone Michaung neared the Indian coast and started to intensify, local media said.

Chennai Airport said it would close until at least 11 pm local time.

The India Meteorological Department said the storm would intensify as it moved north, before reaching land near Bapatla in the state of Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

Footage posted to Instagram by Hitesh Karnawat shows flooding around his apartment building in Chennai. Credit: Hitesh Karnawat via Storyful

Video Transcript

[CHATTER]

[CHATTER]

[CHATTER]

[CHATTER]

[CHATTER]