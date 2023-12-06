Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures across Thurston County into Wednesday

A deluge of rain caused the Chehalis River to swell above flood stage Tuesday and resulted in several road closures in Thurston County.

The river level crossed the 141 feet minor flood stage Tuesday evening and reached about 141.8 feet by 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The forecast indicates the river will crest at about 142 feet, which is just below the moderate flood stage.

Olympia received 2.96 inches of rain between Monday and Tuesday nights, according to the NWS. That total added to the 3.77 inches of rain that fell between Friday and Monday night. Heavy rain has been battering Western Washington as a Pineapple Express, or atmospheric river, stalled over the region.

The NWS reported lingering flooding across much of Western Washington as of Wednesday morning, but rivers were generally receding. Additional light rain is expected Wednesday, but the NWS says it should not cause river levels to rise.

Lingering river flooding today across much of Western Washington, though rivers are receding. The good news is no rivers are in major flood stage any longer!

Still, the NWS advised that that a flood watch remained in effect through early Thursday morning. Though the heaviest rainfall has ended, the forecast indicates flood waters may continue moving down through drainages.

Rain is expected the rest of the week in the Olympia area. Highs will reach the mid to high 40s Thursday onward while lows will be in the mid-30s, according to the forecast.

Thurston County officials closed several roadways in Thurston County due to flooding. None of the closures had estimated times for reopening as of Wednesday morning.

Lemon Road Northeast is closed south of the Woodard Bay Conservation Area from 46th Avenue to Woodard Bay Road.

Delphi Road Southwest is closed west of Black Lake from 62nd Avenue to McKenzie Road.

Gate Road Southwest is closed north of Rochester from 152nd Avenue to 9434 Gate Road.

110th Avenue Southwest is closed north of Littlerock from Delphi Road to Creekwood Drive.

Updates on travel impacts and concerns in Thurston County can be found on the county’s website.