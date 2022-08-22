Heavy rain causes flooding in Texas and Utah

Associated Press

Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don't include a pregnancy or a child she isn't prepared to have. The music education student from Plano, Texas, had worked out that plan with her mother in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, triggering a state law that has banned virtually all abortions in Texas. “Texas chooses the baby’s life over the mother’s,” she said.