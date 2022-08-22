Heavy rain causes flooding in Texas and Utah
Massive amounts of rainfall in the Southwest caused major flooding over the weekend, affecting residents in Fort Worth, Texas, and Moab, Utah.
Massive amounts of rainfall in the Southwest caused major flooding over the weekend, affecting residents in Fort Worth, Texas, and Moab, Utah.
The streets in Moab, Utah, turned into a raging river as flash flooding swept through the city over the weekend as equally dramatic footage showed floodwaters rushing through the parched landscape in Arizona. Those were just some of the flooding scenes set into motion by the the North American monsoon in recent days and weeks. AccuWeather meteorologists say that a drier pattern will develop across the Southwest this week ahead of another potential uptick in showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall wi
Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest.
Water gushed though a local restaurant in Moab, eastern Utah, on Saturday, August 21, after heavy rain triggered flash flooding in the region.On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area and urged locals to refrain from walking or driving through flooded areas.This footage, captured by local Scott Griffiths, shows tables and chairs submerged in brown floodwaters at Dewey’s Dewey’s Restaurant and Bar in Moab on Saturday evening.“This is crazy,” Griffiths said in the footage, and told Storyful the restaurant is a “a popular place here.” Credit: Scott Griffiths via Storyful
In Texas, abandoned cars could be strewn about a highway while in Utah a search continued for a missing 29-year-old woman after major flooding swept through the Southwest in the wake of heavy rain throughout the drought-stricken areas.
Hours of relentless heavy rain in Dallas, Texas, is leading to dangerous flash flooding and rescues. AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reports from north Texas.
Residents and vehicles were submerged in water on Saturday, August 20, as flash flooding struck eastern Utah.This video was filmed by Meagan Coy, who said it was taken in Moab on Saturday.Showers and thunderstorms would continue to affect eastern Utah and western Colorado on Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Meagan Coy via Storyful
Meteorologists issue warnings for more than 13 million people in north-east Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico
Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept parts of eastern Utah on Saturday, August 20, causing flooding to the area.Video filmed by Twitter user @Guin_Wool shows flooding on the streets of Moab on Saturday evening.Showers and thunderstorms would affect eastern Utah and western Colorado on Sunday, the National Weather Service said Credit: @Guin_Wool via Storyful
Monsoons brought rain and flash floods to southern Utah in August but did little to help the state's problems with drought, water officials said.
