Heavy rain causes flooding in Texas and Utah

Reuters Videos

STORY: Plunging water levels on China’s Yangtze Riverhave revealed ancient Buddhist statues Location: Chongqing, China on a previously submerged islandOne of the three statues depictsa monk sitting on a lotus pedestal They're believed to be 600 years old according to state media Xinhua Resident Gu Yunfengswam out to see the statues“I saw in the newspaper that it is from 600 years ago – the Ming and Qing dynasty. I think this is very precious. It’s like the Baiheliang in Fuling, which was submerged in the Yangtze River, and got protected by glass for people to visit. I’m not sure if this one would be the same. I don’t think we will see it again when the water level comes back so I’m here to see it. This is a culture that our ancestors have left us.”The river’s water levels have been falling rapidly due to drought and a heatwave in China’s southwest