Heavy rain causes flooding in Texas and Utah
Massive amounts of rainfall in the Southwest caused major flooding over the weekend, affecting residents in Fort Worth, Texas, and Moab, Utah.
A wildfire in Nevada County is forcing mandatory evacuation orders on Saturday, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. It's burned about 70 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. There is no known containment.
The Farmers' Almanac came out with its winter weather predictions across the U.S., and it's going to be — you guessed it — frigid.
Heavy rainfall and flash floods have inundated the Dallas area of Texas, turning streets into rivers of water and submerging cars.
An upper-level disturbance will spawn multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday, yielding a rainy start to the workweek for the nation's most heavily populated corridor.
Monsoon-fueled storms from Friday through Sunday across Arizona, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico dumped as much as 8 inches of rain in areas. The FOX Weather Forecast Center reports that this is a once in every 2 to 10 year event, according to National Weather Service data.
Forecasters on Monday are monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that could see some slow development this week, although formation chances remain low.
Receding water levels in Europe have revealed hidden and ominous treasures.View Entire Post ›
Monsoons brought rain and flash floods to southern Utah in August but did little to help the state's problems with drought, water officials said.
A county official was showing representatives of federal agencies the affected areas when they had to flee the rushing waters and seek higher ground.
A large swath of the southwest U.S. encompassing about 10 million people is under flood watch due to a potential tropical cyclone, CNN reported. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” wrote the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) on…
The streets in Moab, Utah, turned into a raging river as flash flooding swept through the city over the weekend as equally dramatic footage showed floodwaters rushing through the parched landscape in Arizona. Those were just some of the flooding scenes set into motion by the the North American monsoon in recent days and weeks. AccuWeather meteorologists say that a drier pattern will develop across the Southwest this week ahead of another potential uptick in showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall wi
A deluged eastern Kentucky is left to ponder what it means to rebuild entire communities when "1,000-year floods" aren't 1,000-year floods anymore.
An Arizona woman hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park has gone missing after a flash flood swept through the area, officials said Saturday. Jetal Agnihotri never returned Friday after a hike through the Narrows, according to the National Park Service. Earlier that day, a group of hikers reported being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the area, near the Temple of Sinawav. One person was ...
A Tornado Warning was issued in Holmes County until 9:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Remeisha Shade has updates on severe weather developing across parts of Northeast Ohio.
At least 13 million people between Arizona and Louisiana are on alert for flooding at the start of the work week as a monsoon storm system hammers the drought-stricken region.
From July to September, flash floods can easily sneak up on hikers, especially in narrow canyons, which Zion National Park is known for.
STORY: Plunging water levels on China’s Yangtze Riverhave revealed ancient Buddhist statues Location: Chongqing, China on a previously submerged islandOne of the three statues depictsa monk sitting on a lotus pedestal They're believed to be 600 years old according to state media Xinhua Resident Gu Yunfengswam out to see the statues“I saw in the newspaper that it is from 600 years ago – the Ming and Qing dynasty. I think this is very precious. It’s like the Baiheliang in Fuling, which was submerged in the Yangtze River, and got protected by glass for people to visit. I’m not sure if this one would be the same. I don’t think we will see it again when the water level comes back so I’m here to see it. This is a culture that our ancestors have left us.”The river’s water levels have been falling rapidly due to drought and a heatwave in China’s southwest
The theories are many. The crabs moved into Russian waters. They are dead because predators got them. They are dead because they ate each other. The crabs scuttled off the continental shelf and scientists just didn't see them. Alien abduction. OK, not that last one. But everyone agrees on one point: The disappearance of Alaska's snow crabs probably is connected to climate change. Marine biologists and those in the fishing industry fear the precipitous and unexpected crash of this luxury seafood